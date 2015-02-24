5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Turbocharged Commodore 64 with a spoiler.

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Storing the mother-in-law. Rocket Internet-backed startup SpaceWings is hoping to shake up the self-storage market in Australia by providing a cheap, on-demand service. The company already operates in Europe and the US and has previously fielded some interesting requests – including someone trying to store their mother-in-law. More here.

2. The tech sector wants super funds to invest. However, chief executive of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia Pauline Vamos said Australia’s tech venture capital funds are too secretive and lack a long term track record. She said to access the $1.8 trillion under management it would need to prove itself. More at the AFR.

3. Victoria’s IT contractors are by far the best-paid in Australia. They clear an average of $160 an hour compared to their NSW counterparts who average $124 an hour. Map is here.

4. Centrelink’s computer system is so old it’s been described as being like a “turbocharged Commodore 64”. It’s been estimated the cost to replace the aging system is more than $1 billion. It’s so old the department is finding it difficult to recruit people who now how to work it. More here.

5. eBay and Woolworths are teaming up to enable consumers to pick up the items they buy online at more than 90 Woolworths and Big W stores across Sydney and Tasmania.

BONUS ITEM: Shark Tank pitcher and founder of Edible Bug Shop Skye Blackburn has had a baby! Before she had this little bundle of joy she managed to secure $170,000 in funding for half the business from Boost Juice founder Janine Allis.



Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.