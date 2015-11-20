5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The Martin Aircraft jetpack.

1. A fintech startup is the fastest growing technology company in Australia. Prospa, an online small business lender, leads Cirrus Networks – an IT company, and Ingogo Limited – a taxi booking app, on Deloitte’s list of the fastest growing Australian technology companies.

2. TPG could build a mobile network to rival the NBN. In a submission to the Bureau of Communications research, TPG has said a proposed $6 fee on high-speed lines could lead companies to build mobile networks instead. The company has the facility to do so, as it recently bought spectrum from the government.

3. Starting a business is full of trial and error. Jodie Fox and the co-founders of Shoes of Prey have released a video detailing the top five mistakes they made while growing their business. From not bringing in experts early to not doing enough customer research, you can see the full video here.

4. Firefighting aircraft will be grounded if there are drones in the area. The South Australian Country Fire service has warned drones pose a threat to firefighting aircraft and shouldn’t come within 9.2 kilometres of a fire zone. If drones are there, aircraft will be grounded and the drone operators face heavy fines.

5. Video: Martin Aircraft is doing manned tests of its jetpack. The jetpack has been under development for close to 30 years, and with orders already coming in from Dubai, the company has released a video of some of their manned testing.

