5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

MYOB boss Tim Reed. Image: MYOB.

It’s Friday. Here’s what you need to know before the weekend rolls in.

1. Cloud accounting is a feisty business. Who would’ve thought? The turf war between MYOB, Intuit and Xero over who gets to be the champion of startups and the leader in cloud accounting it heating up. MYOB has just appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS as joint lead managers on an IPO estimated to be worth between $2.5 and $3 billion. More here.

2. Hundreds of hacked Australian webcams are streaming on a Russian website. A few thousand cameras in the US, France and the UK have also been targeted in the hack. Authorities are lobbying Russia to take the site down but in the mean time, change your password. More here.

3. Everyone’s still talking about Uber. The company’s SVP Emil Michael found himself in massive strife when he suggested this week the company could spend a million bucks to dig up dirt on Uber’s critics. But the reactions from the tech world have been something to pay attention to. While some say it’s a decent case study to watch others are going a little further – calling for either Michael or CEO Travis Kalanick — or both — to go. A bunch of reactions are here. However, plenty of those making noise haven’t deleted their Uber accounts, so that’s one thing.

4. Mark Carnegie is all ears. The investment banker’s latest Den event kicks off in Sydney and more than 100 entrepreneurs are expected to pitch their ideas to investors. The winner gets $15,000 in cash plus a potential investment of up to $1 million and 12 months of mentoring from the man himself. More here.

5. Entrepreneurs of the year. Joe Davenport and Owen Kerr, the founders of online foreign exchange broker Pepperstone, are the 2014 Australian EY Entrepreneurs Of The Year. The full story, including all the other winners, is here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.