5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Amber Heard and Elon Musk. (Source: Twitter/@realamberheard )

Welcome back to those that didn’t think of getting today off work! Check out these tech stories to take you to Anzac Day:

1. I said last year that the Oppo R9 was the worst phone I’d ever used. Then the company came back to me this year with its new model, R9s, promising that this time it would be different. Well it was, and it’s physically a beautiful handset, but was it enough to make me want to buy one? Read the review here.

2. Tesla is recalling 53,000 cars worldwide. Some Model S and Model X vehicles built last year have a faulty electric park brake, which has not caused any incidents but the company is taking precautions to ensure it stays that way. Meanwhile, Tesla founder Elon Musk is on the Gold Coast spending quality time with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

3. Alibaba founder Jack Ma says globally we’ll see “much more pain than happiness” in the next 30 years. Bloomberg reports the billionaire as saying a shift to digitally orientated education and a working out a way to work alongside robots is imperative to soften the blow of the new internet economy for a lot of people around the world.

4. Microsoft Australia has stung a tech company for $1 million for software piracy. CRN reports a federal circuit court finding tech biz Moonshop guilty of pirating 3,600 licence keys for 17 different Microsoft products. The $957,895 damages was awarded not just for the piracy but for the “flagrancy” of the acts.

5. Internet service providers could be forced to protect people from malware. The West Australian reports minister assisting the Prime Minister on cybersecurity Dan Tehan as suggesting the radical measure to fight the ever-rising tide of online scams and viruses hitting Australian homes and small businesses.

