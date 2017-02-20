5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images.

Welcome to a new week. Here are the tech stories making headlines today:

1. Uber lost its case against the ATO over GST. On Friday, the ridesharing giant’s Federal Court challenge against the tax office’s 2015 ruling was rejected, meaning GST on UberX is here to stay. Read more on the decision and the taxi industry’s reaction here.

2. Google will be raiding cybersecurity talent in Australia. The ABC reports the country is not producing enough graduates in the area, which means government tech will likely miss out to higher pay in the private sector, which could then lead to more vulnerable public sector systems.

3. The lobby group for Australian internet users is worried the NBN is tilting the field in favour of the major telcos. The national network announced changes to its wholesale pricing model from an industry average to individual retailer averages. ITwire reports that Internet Australia is worried that gives the existing big service providers – Telstra, Optus and TPG – a cost advantage that could leave to even greater dominance over independent players.

4. Just chillax, says one Australian virtual reality startup. Relax VR brings exotic locations like Portuguese beaches and the Great Ocean Road to the office, accompanied by soothing music – all to relieve stress in high-pressure corporate environments. Check out ZDnet for more on the Sydney company.

5. Deloitte is forming a 2,500-strong army to get Amazon Web Services into Australian businesses. The consultancy group has made a series of acquisitions that delivered the business AWS integration talent. CRN reports it is set to turn them into a crack team of “cloud consultants” to take over the country.

BONUS: White House staff are resorting to a messaging app that destroys content after it’s read to gossip about the new administration. Check out how the Confide app is working in DC.

Have a great day!

