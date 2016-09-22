5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Welcome to Thursday! Here are the tech stories you need to get your head around today:

1. North Korea has accidentally leaked a list of all its websites. And there’s only 28 of them in the isolationist country. Sample some of the sites here.

2. A brick-laying robot can do the same work in one hour what two human bricklayers would take a whole day. Check out the video here.

3. Federal minister for innovation Greg Hunt is considering starting a massive government-backed venture fund. Innovationaus.com reports the pot would be at least $500 million, which would dwarf AirTree’s new fund announced last week as Australia’s largest venture fund.

4. Telstra, Optus and TPG hog 81% of the NBN current market. iTnews’ findings confirm long-held fears that the NBN market would favour the big boys and crush the smaller ISPs. Read more about the state of market here.

5. Australians are slower to get hooked on a TV show than the rest of the world. Netflix calculated which episode got customers committed to the rest of the series — and Australians are frequently late to catch on. Check out how Aussies fared for each show.

And don’t forget that nominations have now opened for the Business Insider Australia Tech 100! We are looking for the people who have made the coolest contributions to the Australian technology scene in the past year. Nominate now! Entries close tomorrow.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

