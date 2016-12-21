5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Marcus Yam-Pool/Getty Images

Welcome to the summer solstice — the longest day of the year! Let’s dive into these tech stories as the pre-holiday week passes the halfway mark:

1. The internet will shut down for 24 hours next year. The bold prediction was made by US tech security company LogRhythm – and it says the outage will not just stop us checking social media, financial markets “will tank”. Read more on the grim forecast.

2. An Australian startup has won over the Europeans with deep learning. Trademarkvision’s deployment of its image recognition software to European Union Intellectual Property Office allows the customer to search for logo and IP infringements in seconds — a process that used to take hours to weeks. Read more here.

3. A former Commonwealth Bank technology executive has been jailed for 3.5 years. The NSW District Court sentenced Keith Robert Hunter for taking bribes from a US company ServiceMesh and buying up products and services for the bank that it did not need. Read more here.

4. A new app lets you grab a driveway spot if you can’t find street parking. Startup Daily reports two Sydney entrepreneurs have launched the peculiarly named “Share with Oscar” app, after spending inordinate amounts of time circling the blocks around Bondi to go to the beach.

5. Qantas has appointed a SAP executive out of Canada as its new technology head. As well as overseeing the launch of high-speed in0flight wi-fi and new mobile services for customers, new CIO Susan Doniz’s background in loyalty systems will come in handy for Qantas’ most profitable arm – the frequent flyer program. Read more on the appointment here.

