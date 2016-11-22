5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

VicHyper pod unveiled at RMIT in Melbourne on Nov 21, 2016. (source: supplied)

1. iPhones are sending your call data to its servers. After all the angst about Australian government harvesting metadata about our phone calls, it seems Apple has been doing it anyway.

2. The Australian entry for Elon Musk’s SpaceX Hyperloop has been revealed. VicHyper, a team from RMIT University in Melbourne, says the technology could send passengers from Melbourne to Sydney in 50 minutes. Check out the vision here.

3. Optus is building its own Siri. iTnews reports that the telco’s research lab is working on a “digital assistant” that allows customers to “query third-party services from within a phone call”. Read more here.

4. Kiwi hackers briefly created a device to open secure office doors. Although the thing melted from overheating, the experiment showed building owners might have a security headache in the not-too-distant future. Read more here.

5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Microsoft got cool again by trying not to compete head-on with Apple and Amazon. The AFR spoke to the chief executive on his recent visit to Australia, where again cricket analogies came to the fore.

