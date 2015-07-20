5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Bridget Loudon, CEO of Expert360.

Good morning, here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Investing.com has landed Down Under. Global financial portal Investing.com has launched in Australia, enabling users to access local news and tools for the Australian financial markets. Read more about it here.

2. Expert360 raises $4.1 million with big name backers. The Australian startup, which matches consultants with clients, has secured $4.1 million in capital raising backed by investors such as former Macquarie Group chief Allan Moss, Russian investment fund Frontier Ventures and Australian technology fund Rampersand. The AFR has more.

3. Only 47% of Australian businesses have a web presence. A report by the ABS found that less than half of all businesses are on the web, and only 31% had a social media presence. Read more about what this means for SMEs here.

4. Deloitte has joined cryptocurrency industry group, Australian Digital Currency Commerce Association. The big four accounting firm will work with ADCCA on creating accounting standards for businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. ITNews has more here.

5. Uber might be forced to turn drivers into employees. Last month, the California Labour Commission made a ruling against Uber that could force the ride-hailing company to reclassify its drivers as W-2 employees, as opposed to independent contractors. BUt what happens when suddenly, you have to put 45,000 people on your payroll. See more on that here.

