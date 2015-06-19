5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Cloud computing is taking over the world. Photo: Getty Images

Morning! And welcome to the end of the work week.

1. Google’s secret acquisition could be the future of smartphones. The ability to stream apps — in a similar fashion to the way we stream music through Spotify — would potentially free up a ton of storage capacity on your phone. Great idea? Find out more here.

2. This guy left his $300,000 banking gig to create a fashion startup. And it’s paid off. Former Deutsche Bank employee Dean Jones and his wife founded GlamCorner, an online rental service for designer fashion, and they haven’t looked back. Read more about it here.

3. Businesses have fallen in love with cloud computing. And Google has managed to secure some huge customers for its most important new business. PwC, Coca Cola, BestBuy, HTC have all provided testimonials for the tech giant, which claims its cloud now hosts “over 4 million applications.” More here.

4. This is how to successfully crowdfund your business. According to Xero Australia managing director Chris Ridd, the more detail you can give potential investors, the more confident they’ll be that they’ll get a return on their investment. Read more of his thoughts here.

5. Successful entrepreneurs have particular personality traits. The New Venture Institute at Flinders University in South Australia, which helps develop entrepreneurs, has discovered a link between certain personality types and startup success. More here.

BONUS: 11 ways to make your PC run faster. Computers are notorious for slowing down with old age, but there are a few tips and tricks to give them a boost. They’re here.

