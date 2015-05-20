5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Finder founder Fred Schebesta. Photo: Business Insider.

It’s Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. The Australian Tax Office has spoken and UberX drivers will need to get an ABN and start paying GST. Uber, Airtasker and AirBNB have all been flagged in the sharing economy crackdown. More here.

2. Australian startup co-founder of Finder.com.au, Fred Schebesta, has revealed 3 of the best mistakes he ever made here.

3. Legal costs just fell. Startups can now download industry-wide standardised fundraising documents after a bunch of VCs including AirTree Ventures and Blackbird Ventures, as well as angel groups and industry bodies like AVCAL got together to open-source legal documents. “Startups raising money in Australia should spend less money and time on the legal and financing process. Open sourcing these documents will remove friction and bring more transparency to our local ecosystem,” AirTree Ventures Investment Manager Paul Bennetts said.

4. TripAdvisor has snapped up Dimmi. The deal means investors like Telstra will get an exit as the startup is bought out in its entirety by the US-listed travel site. Full story is here.

5. Ranked. Here are the highest paying jobs at Tesla.

