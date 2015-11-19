5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Dan Kitwood/Getty

Here’s what’s happening.

1. Aussie fintech startup zipMoney has a $100 million loan facility from a US investor. The deal will see American asset manager Victoria Park Capital take an equity stake and provide $100 million in funding for zipMoney’s e-commerce loans.

2. Youtube Kids has launched in Australia. The children’s version of the popular app features a compete redesign, different content and a bunch of parental controls. But the service has critics in America, who claim it is too much advertising to a captive audience.

3. Apple Pay is here at last. Apple Pay has finally come to Australian shores, meaning anyone with an American Express can use it at major retailers and thousands of online stores. The payment platform promises to reduce friction and increase security.

4. OzForex has received a takeover offer. The Australian online foreign exchange company has received an unsolicited takeover off from Western Union. OzForex had recently announced a name change in hopes of expanding overseas. Find out more here.

5. Instagram is cracking down on developers. The popular photo app is restricting access to developers, after a malicious app siphoned off potentially hundreds of thousands of user details. New apps building on top of Instagram will have to be vetted, while existing ones face a deadline to have themselves checked.

