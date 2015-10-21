5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. It’s back to the future day! Today is the day Marty McFly travelled to in Back to the Future II. Here are 7 things the movie got right about 2015. And here’s what seven Australian experts on the future predict we’ll see in another 30 years.

2. Australia is trailing in creating digital identities. The government is languishing on a digital identity system that could reduce identity fraud and save a bunch of money. Meanwhile other countries are moving ahead. Find out more here.

3. Apple music already has the second most customers. The new streaming service has leapfrogged all competitors to take second place behind Spotify. The service now claims 6.5 million subscribers.

4. The secret NBN rollout planTech website Delimiter got a hold of the intimate detail of the National Broadband Network’s three-year rollout plan, which ALP senator Stephen Conroy attempted to table in committee last night, only to be knocked back. NBN CEO Bill Morrow opposed its release arguing it was commercial-in-confidence. Delimiter decided to publish on public interest grounds. Read more about the arguments here.

5. The BBC shut off VPN access to iPlayer. iPlayer is the BBC’s version of the ABC’s iView, an app and website to catchup on shows. But Australians won’t be able to get their BBC content a couple of months early anymore, as the BBC has shut down access for anyone connecting through a virtual private network.

Bonus: NSW Premier Mike Baird drove a DeLorean to work today. Social media savvy Baird arrived at work in the movie’s signature prop and declared he could see a “great future” for the state.

