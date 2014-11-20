5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Prezi co-founders Peter Halacsy, Peter Arvai and Adam Somlai-Fisher.

Welcome to Thursday. There’s a lot going on in tech today so let’s get up to speed.

1. It’s all about the $50 million raise. Aussie retail platform Bigcommerce has just taken a $50 million investment from Telstra, Softbank and AMEX. All the details are here.

2. Prezi, the presentation software which is taking on Microsoft’s PowerPoint, just raised $US57 million. It’s also almost doubled its user numbers in the past year. More here.

3. The third company to secure at least $50 million in funding today is cloud security company CipherCloud. The series B round will be used to grow its APAC footprint and develop the product. Transamerica Ventures led the round, joined by Delta Partners, and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom.

4. Aussie startup Catapult is planning to run a $12 million IPO. The wearables company which already works with about 400 elite sporting organisations, including numerous NBA teams, is after a $66 million market cap. The AFR reports the Melbourne-based company launched the IPO with an institutional roadshow this week. There’s more here.

5. And let’s not forget about Uber. The company’s senior VP of business suggested the company spend million investigating the lives of the company’s critics. Investor and actor Ashton Kutcher has jumped the company’s defence on Twitter overnight and the journo at the centre of all this mayhem has taken to Facebook to voice his opinion that management are too scared to boot Uber CEO Travis Kalanick because of all the goals he’s kicked. Plenty more on this saga here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

