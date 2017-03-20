5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Source: supplied

1. The federal government wants to buy $900 million of tech from smaller suppliers like startups. The assistant minister for innovation Angus Taylor yesterday said public sector tech contracting was shifting from preselected panels to a digital marketplace, allowing startups better access to government contracts. Read more here.

2. Qantas will start its first-ever accelerator in May. The program, named Avro, will foster 10 startups that could help the airline innovate across its entire business. Corporate startup pioneer Slingshot is partnering with the airline to operate the accelerator, which is named after Qantas’ first aircrcaft.

3. A tech company director has been banned from running businesses for two and a half years. CRN reports ASIC was concerned Michael Ian Davey had operated supergeek.com.au and Refractory Construction while insolvent, as well as engage in possible phoenix activity.

4. This is how the Federal Police busted two Australian hackers. iTnews tells the fascinating story of how the authorities tracked down Perth’s Lorax and Sydney’s Absantos for electronic intrusions into companies such as Telstra, CSC, Victoria Police, ASIO, Hurstville City Council, Corrective Services NSW, the US Defence agency and NATO.

5. Artificial intelligence is now watching bus drivers to predict whether they’ll have a crash. The Singaporean lab of multinational NEC revealed to media yesterday that a trial has been undertaken with the local transport operator to pre-emptively determine at-risk drivers, to send them off to training. Read more in The Australian.

