5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Shelfie the robot scanning the shelves. (Source: supplied)

Yesterday, Arthur Sinodinos became the fourth innovation minister in 18 months… which is innovative. But that’s politics for you. Let’s take a look at what’s happening in tech.

1. Australian workforce software startup Deputy has scored $US25 million from a Boston venture firm. The deal is the biggest single investment in OpenView’s history, while it’s the first from an institutional backer for the previously bootstrapped Sydney company. Read more on the coup here.

2. Australian company Lakeba is deploying robots into UK supermarkets. Shelfie the robot strolls around the aisles and notifies store staff if it finds low stock levels of a particular item. The android comes in three physical forms – standing, drone and handheld. Check out which British supermarket chain will be trialling the technology.

3. Australian rideshare service GoCatch is giving away free rides. The startup is attempting to capture the attention of Uber riders with a Kombi van cruising the streets of Sydney that will give away free trips within the metropolitan area. Read more on its deal with drink company Pepsi.

4. Department of Finance is paranoid about another census-style cyberattack. iTnews reports the federal department is seeking to build a system to protect it from denial-of-service attacks, which famously and easily brought down the ABS’ census sites last year.

5. Chinese internet giant Tencent has apologised for a leaked video of simulated oral sex performed at a staff party. The footage shows female employees unscrewing water bottles with their mouths while they’re wedged in between the legs of male staff members. RT reports on the scandal and the misogynistic culture in the Chinese tech industry.

Have a great day!

