5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Telstra, along with telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, has just field-tested a 5G mobile network in Melbourne. The experiment saw two mobiles achieve speeds up to 20Gbps, which is 200 times faster than the NBN. But read why you need to take this result with a grain of salt.

2. There’s a new ransomware doing the rounds among Australian businesses. SCmagazine reports that Crysis is currently targeting Australia and New Zealand via remote desktop brute force attacks. Read more here.

3. Some iPhone 7 users are hearing a strange hiss from their new phones. Many media outlets are reporting the noise is coming from the back of the phone near the Apple logo. Check out whether you need to be concerned.

4. A Melbourne startup has just scored $11.75 million. Self-described “communications-app-as-service” company Whispir has lifted its sales year-on-year in Singapore by 145%, and that prompted its customer Telstra to also become an investor. Read the story here.

5. Qantas is reportedly moving its 30,000 employees to Office 365. CRN reports the migration would be one of the biggest seen in this country for the Microsoft productivity suite, with Microsoft partner Kloud handling the massive project.

