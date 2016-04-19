5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Hello, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. UberEATS has launched in Melbourne. Melbourne has become the first city in Australia, and only the third in the world to launch Uber’s food delivery service UberEATS.

The service, available from today, goes head to head with existing food delivery services such as Deliveroo and MenuLog, offering a delivery service for local restaurants.

In Melbourne, Uber has collaborated with over 80 local restaurants including SuperNormal, Gazi and Pidapipo.

To access the service, you’ll need to download the UberEATS app on a smartphone. Orders are open between 11am and 10pm daily and for the initial launch period delivery will be free.

2. Netflix is pointing the finger at Australia for weak international growth. In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix blamed a slower international growth on what is basically a flatline of subscribers in the ANZ market. The company pointed out that international net adds more than doubled in the same quarter last year when it launched in the market.

Netflix also said that if you didn’t include ANZ in its international growth numbers, the international net adds would actually be up.

3. Telstra is actively supporting marriage equality again. And now we’re back to where we began. After being smashed on social media for the last week for withdrawing public support for marriage equality, Telstra is apparently back on board again. CEO Andy Penn wrote to both employees and on the company’s blog yesterday, saying that, “It is clear that rather than Telstra stepping back we should in fact step forward and support our view for marriage equality and so that is what we will do.”

4. The only legal way to watch Game of Thrones season 6 is on Foxtel, again. Foxtel has announced its specials for Game of Thrones, offering its Premium Drama and Movies package on Foxtel Play for just $5 a month during the duration of the series. Once you add this on top of the $25 it costs for the basic package, it’ll leave you with a minimum of $90 to watch Game of Thrones legally over those three months. Of course, you get all the other shows that come with the packages too.

5. The CEO of Internet Australia wrote an interesting column on the NBN. In it, Laurie Patton wrote that he believes the time has come to rethink and provide a viable alternative to the copper-based fibre-to-the-node strategy, saying that recent surveys of customers have found an 80% dissatisfaction rate. His alternative? To implement the only recently available, cheaper fibre option known as FTTdp.

