5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Melbourne IT is selling its international domain business. Nasdaq-listed Tucows Inc has bought the business in a deal worth between $A8.1 million and $A8.5 million. Tucow, a Canada-based global provider of network access, domain names and internet services, will get about 1.6 million domains under management.

The deal comes as Melbourne IT announced plans to buy data analytics company InfoReady for $15.4 million as the business pushes to expand its digital solutions range for the corporate and government markets.

2. Australia Post is going to use blockchain to store digital identities. The company is looking to move from a traditional post set up to an ecommerce company, and one of the biggest areas they see for expansion is in identity services, where they already process over 90% of Australia’s passports.

“We do most of the physical IDs, so it’s logical that a trusted organisation like Australia Post be able to not only handle the physical ID but digital ID,” Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour said at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Melbourne yesterday.

3. Apparently the NBN is referred to internally as “Operation Clusterf***”. Labor senator Stephen Conroy laid out the mess that the NBN rollout has become firing off, “I know the internal nickname you’ve got for the HFC rollout, and it’s not fit to actually describe on the public record: Operation Cluster … something,” to NBN CEO Bill Morrow at a heated senate hearing.

This comes off the back of heavy media and expert scrutiny around the rollout of the NBN’s HFC network, which is essentially an upgraded version of the old cable network laid out for Foxtel in the 90s.

4. Sony’s PlayStation VR headset has an Australian price and release date. It’s out in October, and will cost just $549, nearly half the price of the Oculus Rift. This could be huge, with VR on the cusp of exploding, a cheaper headset is just what was needed to bring it closer to the mainstream. Worth noting though is that it doesn’t include the PlayStation camera or Move controllers, which should push the total package up to around $700. Still much cheaper than an Oculus, especially if you already have a PlayStation 4.

5. This is what Australia’s startup scene is missing. I’m over in San Francisco at the moment, and I’ve been chatting to a bunch of Aussies who have relocated over here. Here are five of the biggest things they say that San Francisco has but Australia is missing, and why they relocated here.

