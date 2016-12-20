5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Hop ridesharing app. (Source: supplied)

Apologies in advance for the transport-heavy bulletin today. Escaping the city for the holidays is on our minds!

1. With all the Christmas parties in full swing, this might come in handy. We’ve listed for each mainland capital city when Uber’s surge pricing makes it cheaper for you to grab a taxi. Have a read and stay safe this holiday season!

2. …but maybe you don’t even need to take an Uber or a taxi. New Australian ridesharing startup Hop has just started in Sydney and claims fares 40% lower than cabs, no surge pricing and you don’t even need to download the app to book a car. Read more on the 20-year-old founder’s vision here.

3. Atlassian is opening a new Sydney office in the new year. The George St space will accommodate up to 400 people on 5000 square metres of floor space, just metres down from its existing headquarters. Read more.

4. You won’t even need to get your passport out when you land in an Australian airport. iTnews reports that Department of Immigration and Border Protection is seeking to build a completely paper-free biometric-only arrival system that will use electronic facial recognition to identify you – not a passport.

5. Uber reportedly lost $800 in the quarter ending September, putting it on track to lose a staggering $2.8 billion for the year. And this is the world’s most successful ridesharing startup. Read the amazing state of affairs here.

