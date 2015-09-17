5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Picture: Selex ES

1. New PM Malcolm Turnbull has cancelled a Silicon Valley trip. Australian tech entrepreneurs and VCs, like Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, were due to head off with the former PM Tony Abbott to meet with Google and Facebook in San Fran on September 26. This could put Turnbull’s new tech buddies offside. Read more here.

2. The Star Wars deflector shield has arrived. The electromagnetic ‘Falcon Shield’ system can detect, take over, and if necessary, destroy drones. Sounds like the must have accessory while sunbathing nude in your backyard this summer. There’s more on it here.

3. Should Netflix be taxed to make Australian content?. ABC boss Mark Scott, who steps next year, delivered a provocative speech this week musing on telling Australian stories and the fact that importing content can be 96% cheaper than making home-grown stuff. One idea he floated to address the issue was making digital content companies such as Netflix, Apple and Google pay a percentage of their revenue into a fund to pay for local content, so we can still get The Killing Season as well as House of Cards. Read what he had to say here.

4. The corporate lunch is back and digital is helping . Online restaurant reservations system Dimmi says corporate dining is back as one of the top trends in 2015, with a 41% increase in online bookings from the nation’s top 10 corporates in the past year, offsetting a flat market for eating out. The other interesting trend is mobile online bookings have pipped desktop computers for the first time. Find out who’s out to lunch here.

5. Keep holding your breath for HoloLens, fans. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just hinted the company’s augmented reality glasses, HoloLens, is still about five years away at Salesforce’s customer conference Dreamforce. Versions of it will still go out to developers in 2016. Read the good and bad news here.

