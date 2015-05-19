5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Freelancer North America regional director Nik Badminton, CEO Matt Barrie and international director Sebastián Siseles at the Webby Awards, NYC. Photo: Supplied

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. OurCrowd closed Australia’s largest ever equity round. The Israeli crowdfunding platform equity-raised $1.5 million for private Australian mobile health technology company Global Kinetics Corporation. There’s more here.

2. Freelancer just scooped up a bunch of awards. The crowdsourcing marketplace won four awards at the 19th annual Webby Awards, which is currently under way in New York City. CEO Matt Barrie, international director Sebastián Siseles and North America regional director Nikolas Badminton were in town to accept the accolades (pictured above).

3. Jay Z verbally body slammed his competition. The hip-hop superstar and entrepreneur, who recently launched his own music streaming service, Tidal, called out his competition in a clever freestyle while performing a livestreamed concert in NYC which aired exclusively for Tidal subscribers. You can watch part of it here.

4. Here’s what it’s actually like to use the best Android phone in the world. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S6 has been out for about a month and a half and it’s already highly rated. Here’s what one owner thought of the device after living with it for a month.

5. Atlassian’s Scott Farquhar has a charitable plan for startups. The software firm co-founder and CEO ­revealed he’s seeking Tony Abbott’s help to implement a plan to create a superannuation-like trust structure for startups to donate shares in their company to charities. The Australian has more on the philanthropic project here.

BONUS ITEM: POTUS is on Twitter. After six years, US President Barack Obama has finally joined Twitter. He’s already amassed 1.16 million followers and engaged in an exchange with former White House boss Bill Clinton. More here.

