5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Monday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Google is making a giant change this week that could crush millions of small businesses and you have one day left to prepare. On Tuesday Google is rolling out a new algorithm which will start favouring mobile-friendly websites (ones with large text, easy-to-click links, and that resize to fit whatever screen they’re viewed on) ranking them higher in search. Websites that aren’t mobile-friendly will get demoted. There’s more here.

2. High piracy rates = cheaper Netflix. Netflix reportedly sets its prices lower in regions where there are high levels of illegal downloads. When the streaming platform launched in Australia last month at $AU8.99 a month, it was the cheapest movies-and-TV streaming package in the market. The price is also cheaper than in the US which is $US8.99 a month or about $AU11.50. Australia has one of the highest rates of content piracy in the world. More here.

3. BEEzerk crowdfunding. After running a crowdfunding campaign for a new beehive on Indiegogo since late February, Aussie inventors Cedar Anderson and his father Stuart look set to raise a staggering $US12 million. They were hoping to raise $US70,000. Shows how powerful the combination of a strong idea and a crowdfunding platform can be.

4. Freelancer.com just got local. The jobs marketplace is expanding to add over 100 new location specific skills like pick up and delivery, trades like plumbers, builders and electricians. Similar to what Airtasker does, as Freelancer launches out the new features over this quarter, you will be able to book someone to pick up your dry cleaning or stand in line at the Apple shop for you. Full story here.

5. I’ve been told over, and over, that 2015 is the year of “data security”. So with that in mind, here’s what elite hackers do to protect their data when they see an iMac in their fancy hotel room.

It’s pretty high-tech. They turn the screen around, unplug it and cover it with a towel.

