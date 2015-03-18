5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

It’s Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Ahead of Netflix’s anticipated Australian launch, Gizmodo editor Luke Hopewell sat down with CEO Reed Hastings to talk NBN, piracy and why the streaming platform is coming Down Under now. Hastings said the NBN got Netflix’s attention: “The fundamental idea of fibre-for-all is very powerful and will make Australia one of the digital meccas of the world.” He added: “NBN was a big factor [for launching in Australia]. NBN’s what got us to think ‘let’s get in there and go now’, and it’s really viable from a technology standpoint.” The full story is here – it’s long but worth putting on the ol’ reading list.

2. Developing a strong crowdfunding environment is something the recent inquiry into Australia’s financial system said could boost innovation and competition. Today, Artesian Venture Partners backed platform VentureCrowd has teamed up with Sydney Angels, a group of 70 high net worth investors, to run the ruler over technology startups that would benefit from the ability to crowdsource early-stage financing from sophisticated investors. More on the deal which links startups with investors here.

3. Australia’s Anti-Piracy Bill is expected to be introduced this week. The legislation will allow copyright holders to lodge court orders requesting ISPs block websites which provide access to illegal copies of their content. iTNews is reporting the Copyright Amendment (Online Infringement) Bill could be introduced on Wednesday or Thursday. Either way, it’s expected to play out this week with today’s daily program listing data retention being discussed and interrupted at 2pm. More here.

4. Spam fight. Australian email provider Atmail is ramping up to protect its users from pesky spam emails, penning a deal with global filtering outfit Spamhaus. More on the plan to put a stop to some of the 100 billion rubbish emails sent every day here.

5. An ex-CommBank IT exec has been charged with bribery after officers from the NSW Police and the FBI ran an investigation into more than $US1.5 million of suspected corrupt payments made to a US-based tech company. Full story is here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.