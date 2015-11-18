5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

How long before hugging robots are real? Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. First State Super will put $250 million into Australian venture capital. Not long after investing $110 million in VC firm Blackbird Ventures, First State Super is creating its own venture capital platform and is targeting fintech and biosciences.

2. The cloud is giving these two grandparents a different view of their 40 year old business. The Sweeney family have run their plant labelling business for 45 years, but moving to the cloud has given them a clear picture of both their customers and their own finances.

3. The latest in fintech is that it’s being used to fund terrorism. Crowd sourcing, lines of credit and load-and-go travel cards are all being used to fund foreign fighters, Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin told a counter-terrorism summit in Sydney.

4. Apple rakes in 94% of the profits of the smartphone industry. When it comes to volume of smartphones shipped, the smartphone market still features two participants, Android and Apple. But Apple completely dominates when it comes to profit.

5. Experts have answered your artificial intelligence questions. From the plausibility of human-like artificial intelligence to concerns about the terminator. Here is a roundup of expert answers to the most important questions about artificial intelligence.

Have a great day! You can catch me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.