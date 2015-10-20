5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Morning all. Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. We should have new crowdfunding legislation by the end of the year. The government’s response to the Murray Report is out, and it includes support for crowd-sourced equity and debt financing, two areas where Australia is trailing New Zealand.

2. Smaller businesses are increasingly the victims of cyber attacks. This is extra scary as half of all businesses go out of business within six months of a cyber attack. But fear not! Scott Zoldi has 10 cyber-security fixes for those with limited budgets.

3. There are 140,000 Bitcoin transactions every day. The number is almost triple what it was in 2013, when prices were topping $1000. It shows that while banks may think the most interesting part of Bitcoin is the blockchain technology behind it, Bitcoin itself may be gaining acceptance as a currency.

4. The Kogan Mobile story through the prism of the Lion King. Kogan CEO Ruslan Kogan made lots of references to the Lion King during the re-launch of Kogan Mobile yesterday. We took this to its logical conclusion and looked at the entire story of Kogan Mobile through the plot of the Lion King.

5. Australian scientists have a new method of taking fingerprints. Rather than the messy dust that gets everywhere and takes forever, researchers at the CSIRO have a liquid that makes fingerprints glow under UV light. Investigators can then photograph the prints and run them through a database on the spot.

Bonus: PETA hijacked the #Chickentweet hashtag. Chicken Treat, a Perth-based fast food company, launched a successful marketing campaign earlier this month by putting a chicken named Betty in charge of of its Twitter account. Now animal rights group PETA have commandeered the hashtag, tweeting some confrontational images and translations of Betty’s tweets.

Have an awesome day! You can catch me on Twitter.

