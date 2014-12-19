5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Rupert Murdoch indoor skydiving. Image: Twitter.

It’s Friday, this will be the final 5 Things for 2014. Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Wonderful Wizard of Woz will live in Oz. Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, is now officially a permanent Australian residentand plans to retire in Tasmania. More here.

2. Instagram chaos. A crack down on spamming has resulted in millions of accounts being deleted. More here.

3. A jittery stat. 2014 will go down as the biggest year for IPOs in the US since the Dotcom Bubble. Big companies weren’t shy about going public in 2014. In Australia, the return of reverse takeovers was a big trend on the ASX, with a bunch of tech companies backing into listed mining or exploration shells. There’s more on US IPO activity here.

4.The most in demand tech skills in Australia. Earlier this week LinkedIn released a list of the most in demand tech skills globally. The data for Australia shows employers are looking for talent who can mine data, deal with software and know how to execute a digital marketing plan. Here’s the list.

5. Rupert Murdoch is at it again. The media mogul’s Twitter feed is ever-entertaining. This time the 83-year-old tweeted a photo of him doing indoor skydiving in Sydney. More here.

Thank you for reading! I’ll be back early January. Until then I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

Merry Christmas!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.