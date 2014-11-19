5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar. Image: Supplied.

It’s Wednesday, here’s what you need to know in tech.

1. Campaign Monitor has acquired online mobile survey company GetFeedback which was founded by two former Salesforce execs. All the details are here.

2. Atlassian’s Scott Farquhar has led a $2 million investment round in a tech safety company. The best bit – he’s been showing up to work at the Queensland-based startup. It’s all here.

3. Netflix has set a date. It’s officially launching in Australia and New Zealand in March 2015. Details here.

4. Samsung is releasing a crazy, bendable smartphone next year. The company has been working on bendable screens for a while and it’s now ready to release it. More here.

5. Mobile is the future. Smartphones and tablets are everywhere and the tech is fueling a bunch on incredible businesses. This slide deck explains everything you need to know.

