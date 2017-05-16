5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Source: Netflix

Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday:

1. A Sydney startup declined $2.8 million in funding. Logistics management software firm Shippit secured $2.2 million in a series A capital raising round, but not before $5 million was offered to it via oversubscription. Read more on why it didn’t take all the money.

2. Australians want next-day delivery but most local online retailers have no intention of giving it to them. New research from PayPal has revealed the widening gulf between consumer expectations and what Australian retailers plan to provide, even with the looming threat of Amazon. Read more here.

3. A former Google exec has been appointed CEO of Australian startup Tech Mpire. The marketing tech firm has signed Lee Hunter on a $325,000 annual salary, with founder and former chief Luke Taylor shifting to a newly created chief technology officer role. Read more on the management shuffle.

4. It looks like at least 12 Australians businesses have been hit by the WannaCrypt ransomware epidemic. iTnews reports federal minister Dan Tehan saying that all the Australian victims are small businesses and that it’s “a wake-up call” for all locals to backup data and apply software patches.

5. The first-ever Australian Netflix original series has been commissioned. The AFR reports the 10-episode drama Tidelands will start production next year in Queensland, three years after Netflix started operations in the country.

