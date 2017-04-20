5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

US founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos heads off after handing over a two billion dollar cheque to Indian Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon.in, Amit Agarwal (unseen) atop a lorry in Bangalore on September 28, 2014. Photo: Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images

Happy Amazon day! There’s a lot happening in tech today:

1. Amazon has finally admitted it’s coming to Australia. Business Insider has wall-to-wall coverage on what this means: Amazon’s plans in the country; why many local businesses will benefit rather than be threatened; the turbulent Australian retail market that Amazon will be entering; and the internet giant’s full official statement on its arrival Down Under.

2. Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes and Freelancer’s Matt Barrie are mad. MCB, while agreeable to the 457 visa changes, is angry the government cannot separate nationalism from logic, while Barrie thinks Turnbull and Dutton are actually trying to deflate the housing market with the move. Read more on Cannon-Brookes’ and Barrie’s comments.

3. The Sydney startup hub that’s home to big names like Braintree, BuzzFeed and Equitise has done a deal with a venture that turns closed bars and restaurants into co-working spaces. Tank Stream Labs tenants can now work wherever TwoSpace has converted a pub into an office, and TwoSpace subscribers can trample in to TSL’s Bridge St office to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in digital. Read more on the landmark arrangement here.

4. The co-founder of the fintech that secured the biggest fundraising round in Australia has opened up to give early-stage companies three massive tips. Prospa’s Beau Bertoli says as an entrepreneur, he’s always on edge but is excited about the company’s achievements that have led to a leadership role in the Australian fintech industry. Read the three secrets to success here.

5. The department of human services is declaring war. The federal government body has laid down the gauntlet to other public sector organisations to join it in cyber war games to be held this September. iTnews reports the Australian Taxation Office, department of defence and department of immigration and border protection have all already agreed to field teams of five to 10 people in the competition, with others considering the proposal.

