5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here is the top tech news for today:

1. Telstra’s share price tumbled this morning. The market reacted to the telco posting an unexpected drop in profit due to regulatory changes and lower hardware revenue. Read more on the development here.

2. Apple has taken the smartphone crown back from Samsung. Apple hasn’t been #1 in the Gartner quarterly sales rankings since 2014, but nudged ahead in the fourth quarter of 2016 while the Korean manufacturer was dealing with the withdrawal of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 phablet. And Huawei is catching up to both of them. Meanwhile, Blackberry has become statistically insignificant, holding onto just 0.0482% of the global market in the same period.

3. Mining giant BHP Billiton is putting together a crack team of cybersecurity experts. iTnews reports the new unit in Melbourne is recruiting at least nine security architecture and cybersecurity professionals, while also bolstering its capabilities in Singapore and Houston.

4. Envato is just about the most profitable startup in Australia. The AFR reports the Sydney business made $US20 million net profit for 2016, while sitting on about $US84 million in cash reserves and enjoying $US4.375 million of dividends for its directors in the financial year.

5. ASX-listed software company Rubik Financial is courting a $68 million takeover by Swiss technology giant Temenos. The AFR reports the fintech firm would give Temenos just the boost it needs towards its ambitions to expand in the Australian market.

