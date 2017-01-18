5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Welcome to hump day! Here’s what’s happening.

1. The NBN is coming to the big smoke, and there will be disruptions. The national rollout will reach the halfway mark this year, but the focus now turns from rural to metro areas — and this means a lot of digging to reach old pits and infrastructure. Read more on how the NBN chief says it’s on-track to finish everything by the 2020 deadline.

2. Black Swallow is unrepentant, despite the stress of a lawsuit brought on by its bigger rival Showpo. Jane Lu’s startup is accusing its former graphic designer Melissa Aroutunian of stealing its customer list and handing it over to its competitor, but Black Swallow boss Alexander Baro told Business Insider that business has boomed from the resultant publicity.

3. Beware Uber drivers, Airbnb landlords and Airtasker beavers – the tax office is also data matching. The ATO has warned it harvests data from multiple third party sources to detect undeclared income in the app economy and that it has sent out letters to 20,000 Uber drivers last year. Check out the details and tips from a tax expert on avoiding trouble.

4. Square says it’s now the only triple-threat payments provider in Australia. The company today unleashed its point-of-sale and e-commerce APIs, saying that means local businesses can now handle in-store, mobile and online transactions through one “omni-channel”. Read more here.

5. Twitter is looking to live sport for its future. The AFR reports that an executive from the troubled social media platform is in Australia to meet with major sporting organisations like Cricket Australia and the AFL to discuss putting streaming sport content on Twitter.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.