5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Former Olympic swimmer and Megaport employee Libby Trickett with her boss Bevan Slattery. Image: Megaport

1. Bevan Slattery’s Superloop is going gangbusters. RBC Capital is the latest institution to join the Slattery ‘fan club’, backing his dark fibre company to make his loyal investors even more money. Read more on what dark fibre is and what Superloop has been doing recently.

2. The ASX has admitted a hardware fault brought its systems down yesterday. Chief executive Dominic Stevens apologised for the troubles and said the exchange would open normally today. Check out the sheepish mea culpa here.

3. An Aussie startup is helping financial advisers fight robots! ASX-listed Intiger has announced it will partner with Sentry Group — a financial planning giant with $5 billion under advice. Read how Intiger is helping humans be more efficient.

4. Google has launched a ‘killer’ travel app. Google Trip allows users to plan their trips leveraging booking emails from your Gmail, then guides you through the trip itself. Best of all, reports the Verge, maps and walking directions can be downloaded to the phone beforehand so you don’t have to use mobile data overseas.

5. TPG has had an excellent year, posting a 69% rise in profit to hit $379.6 million. The telco swallowed up iiNet during the period for $1.56 billion to become the second largest fixed-line internet provider in Australia. Read why TPG’s shares were still hammered this morning though.

And don’t forget that nominations have now opened for the Business Insider Australia Tech 100. We are looking for the people who have made the coolest contributions to the Australian technology scene in the past year. Nominate now! Entries close this Friday.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

