5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Ivanka Trump. (Source: Getty)

Huzzah, it’s Friday and we have Amazon streaming! Check these stories out before you head out of the office:

1. Amazon quietly opened its video streaming service to Australia last night. Amazon Prime Video is now accessible Down Under, entering a crowded market to compete alongside the likes of Stan and Netflix. Read more on what all this could mean.

2. The Australian privacy commissioner will be in touch with Optus, Telstra and Vodafone about customer data leakage to the black market. Commissioner Timothy Pilgrim says Australian companies can’t shirk their responsibilities even when running offshore call centres.

3. Here are five startups that Donald Trump’s family is connected to. While the tech industry frets about what his presidency might mean, his daughter, son-in-law and brother have already dipped their toes into Silicon Valley. Check out the five companies here.

4. Telstra’s Muru-D has launched new Perth accelerator Plus Eight, in conjunction with Spacecubed. Startup Daily reports that ten startups will be selected to take advantage of Perth’s timezone which is perfectly aligned to the Asian market.

5. Russia has banned LinkedIn. Reuters reports that the court ruling has come after the social network was found to be violating the country’s data sovereignty laws, which require information on Russian citizens to be stored on Russian soil.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.