5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Smile. Picture: Trevor Frost/NatGeo/YouTube

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

1. FINALLY: You’ll soon be able to ‘dislike’ things. During a Q&A today Mark Zuckerberg said: “Today is a special day because today is the day I can say we’re working on it and shipping it. See why they didn’t introduce it until now here.

2. The CBA has joined eight other massive banks to take the technology behind bitcoin mainstream. Along with Barclays, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, State Street, Royal Bank of Scotland, and UBS it hopes to draw up industry standards and protocols for using the blockchain in banking. More here.

3. A reporter sent a small remote-controlled boat with GoPro… into a crocodile’s mouth. But wait, wait – it gets better. See it here.

4. HP plans to cut ANOTHER 25,000-30,000 jobs. It has already let go over 51,000 people. Read more about its epic restructuring plans here.

5. Atlassian’s fight to save the Australian Technology Park steps up a notch. The global tech company is trying to save the 14-hectare site from developers and residential apartments in a sell off by the NSW government. Mike Cannon-Brookes was to keep as a tech park and innovation and an online petition appealing to the NSW planning minister to intervene has gathered 1000 signatures in just a couple of days. See more here.

