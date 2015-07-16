5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Australia’s taxation system is fast becoming outdated in the new digital economy. Yesterday treasurer Joe Hockey used his address at the PwC Tax Reform Forum in Melbourne to talk about what the digital economy might mean for Australia’s tax system – and it didn’t sound good.

2. How bringing alcohol to uni students inspired these entrepreneurs’ booming Aussie startup. Sherpa, an on-demand Australian delivery service will send almost anything, from anywhere in a 20 kilometre radius of CBD areas, within two hours — and it all started with alcohol. After a year of service it now expects to hit a 2000 delivery run-rate by the end of July. Read more about it here.

3. The 3D printed party pie is coming. Bakers and confectionery retailers are now jumping on the 3D printing bandwagon, with sugary treats — and even small pies — becoming the latest items to be created using the innovative creation process. The Foodini 3-D food printer, priced at approximately $US3000 ($AU4000), uses fresh ingredients and prepares them as food capsules that can be loaded into the printer. According to The Australian it then mixes the substances and shapes them into tasty snacks. Voila, printable party pies!

4. CargoHound secured $800,000 in seed funding and is looking to expand across Australia and New Zealand. The Aussie startup aiming to revolutionise the international freight industry has secured a significant amount of funding from undisclosed investors in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, as it looks at ways to reduce freight costs for importers and exporters. Startup Smart has more.

5. Apple Pay has taken customers and profits from the banks in the US and the UK and now has its eye on Australia. The AFR reports Apple hope to negotiate a 0.15% cut in fees Aussie banks are paid by merchants for accepting Visa and MasterCard payments. Read more on that here.

