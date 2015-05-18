5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Leatherman Tread. Photo: Supplied

1. The tech world is full of myths. So Business Insider went ahead and debunked some of the biggest inaccuracies out there. Here’s 11 common misconceptions you should stop believing today.

2. There’s one part of the world Uber has yet to conquer. And it’s closer to home than you might think — Asia Pacific. Although Uber operates in a number of Asian markets, including Beijing, Bangkok, and Tokyo, it has faced plenty of legal hurdles across the region. The full story is here.

3. Slow internet speeds just aren’t fun. Akamai Technologies, a cloud services provider, made a list of the fastest internet connection speeds in the world that shows where the luckiest netizens reside. Australia is nowhere to be seen. Here’s the list.

4. The Chinese sure know how to build home-made robots. From full size, working aeroplanes to wooden, yet electronic cars, the Chinese have spent anything from a couple of months to several years, knocking up some pretty impressive modes of transports and robots. We tracked down the 15 most amazing designs.

5. Multi-tool specialists Leatherman released their new wearable in Australia this month. The Leatherman Tread is the bracelet you can take through airport security, anywhere in the world. President Ben Rivera told Business Insider he conceived the idea for the product after being escorted from Disneyland for possessing what they believed was a weapon. There’s more here.

BONUS ITEM: Audio that plays automatically can be annoying. Google has designed an experimental feature which now allows you to mute individual tabs. More here.

