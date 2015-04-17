5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes was in the front row at the New Generation show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia to support his wife, designer Annie Cannon-Brookes (pictured) and her House of Cannon runway show. Photo: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images.

It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Etsy closed up a blistering 87% on its first day of trade. Shares opened at $31 on the NASDAQ, a whopping 94% higher than the initial set price of $16 per share. The craft marketplace closed its first day of trading at $30 per share, giving it a $US3.3 billion market cap. All the details are here.

2. Messaging platform Slack just raised ANOTHER $160 million, valuing the company at $2.8 billion – double what it was 6 months ago. The series E round follows the $120 million it raised last October which the company’s co-founder Stewart Butterfield told TechCrunch it hadn’t even started spending yet and that it raised the additional funds because it could. “It’s a long term thing,” he said. Shows that it pays to stay ahead on the capital raising front. Butterfield told Business Insider: “It’s a wonderful, crazy environment to raise capital.” Full story is here.

3. Them’s interesting words. Overnight the Startup Smart awards recognised some of the country’s best up-and-comers but there was one comment which caused a bit of a stir on Twitter and it came from AirTree VC Paul Bennetts.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes wasn’t impressed by the statement.

@mpesce wtf? As someone who has built a startup (or a few now) @airtreevc clearly has no idea how to build startups. That's insanity. — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) April 16, 2015

The way Bennetts has been quoted on Twitter – without the context in which the statement was made – started a debate about how it doesn’t take into account the experience a developer would gain working at a global tech company like Atlassian. Business Insider reached out to Bennetts for clarification, we’ll let you know if we hear back.

In the meantime, Cannon-Brookes thinks Bennetts may be a little busy this morning.

@rosepowell @mpesce given I'm certain Daniel Petre doesn't agree, Mr Bennetts might have to explain why he should keep his job in the am. — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) April 16, 2015

4. No worries, Netflix. This one chart which shows the streaming company’s impressive international user growth and explains why investors are going nuts over Netflix. Netflix added a record 4.9 million new users last quarter for a total of 62.3 million subscribers. Of that, 20.8 million users sit outside the US and account for roughly a third of its total users. Netflix is now available in more than 50 countries worldwide, including Australia and New Zealand where it launched just last month.

5. Telstra will launch its online GP service ReadyCare on July 1 and has been madly training up doctors to provide the over the phone and video consultation service. Patients will be able to use the platform to get real-time monitoring of their conditions using connected medical devices. There’s more here.

Have an awesome weekend! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.