5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Android Pay is coming to Australia next year. The service will launch “sometime in 2016” and allow Android users to make contactless payments with their phones. Unlike Apple Pay, Android has the support of several major banks, including Westpac and ANZ.

2. A solution to credit card fraud could be a different kind of card. The former head of security for Westpac has launched his own fintech startup to tackle credit card fraud. Called Scramcard, it’s a credit card with a keypad to generate unique codes and avoid skimming.

3. Australians are complaining less about telcos. Complaints about mobile coverage and excess data charges have dropped significantly, as complaints about the telecommunications industry hit a nine-year low.

4. Tablets have lost more ground in the battle with smartphones. Smartphones have overtaken tablets in online video viewing, and by a large margin. The future looks bleak for tablets as their sales decline, and smartphones get bigger.

5. The ACCC is launching legal action to end extended warranties. Extended warranties are commonly sold alongside tech products as many consumers are unaware they are covered by Australian consumer guarantees. The ACCC claims companies are misleading consumers.

