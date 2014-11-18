5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Beware of the killer robots. Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Welcome to Tuesday.

1. Artesian Venture Partners will fund up to 1000 startups over the next five years through its various deals with BlueChilli and a number of other incubators and universities. Today, Artesian finalised an arrangement with advisory firm KPMG to analyse the tech ecosystem and commercialise the data. All the details about the deal are here.

2. Xero is for startups too. The cloud-accounting company is launching its very own startup program, partnering with incubator Fishburners to help emerging Australian businesses. More here.

3. NBN Co is preparing to complete one of Australia’s largest ever debt raisings. Worth $11.6 billion, NBN Co said in its 2014-2017 corporate plan released on Monday that it had held “discussions with a number of major domestic and international financial institutions”. If it can’t raise the money, construction could be halted until it fills an $11.5 billion funding gap. It’s all here.

4. Facebook is secretly working on a professional website which could spell trouble for LinkedIn. Although it’s not so secret – there are already about 8,000 people using the network called Facebook At Work. How it works in the professional world is detailed here.

5. Elon Musk has been ranting about killer robots again. “The risk of something seriously dangerous happening is in the five year timeframe,” Musk said. It’s all here.

Have an awesome day!

