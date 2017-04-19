5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Heritage Bank’s Peter Lock. (Source: supplied)

Here’s what’s making the news in tech this morning:

1. An independent bank in Queensland has caught the big boys by surprise by becoming the first to get out a wearable Visa card to customers. Heritage Bank, based in Toowoomba, announced the waterproof wristband allows PayWave payments straight out of a bank account – unlike experimental devices so far that have only allowed prepaid accounts. Visa credit cards will be available on the device later this year. Read more here.

2. Malcolm Turnbull’s Facebook announcement to scrap the 457 temporary work visa had tongues wagging in the tech sector. Expert360’s Bridget Loudon even thought some companies might flee to Europe or USA if they can’t get the skills they need. The industry is now digesting the replacement, named the Temporary Skills Shortage visa, which has reportedly removed 5 formerly eligible tech jobs and retained 34.

3. Assembly is staying in Melbourne to double its head count, after the Victorian government intervened to stop it moving its headquarters. The fintech startup, formerly known as PromisePay, has now set up home in a penthouse office in Collingwood but declined to reveal how much financial support it received from the state government. Read more here.

4. The Australian Taxation Office website was down again this morning. The site was scheduled to be out of action over Easter in a continuation of the repairs arising out of the December-January mass outages, but was expected back this week. Read more here.

5. Hewlett-Packard is back in the black in Australia. CRN reports that, after more than half a billion dollars of losses over four years, its first annual results as two separate entities showed the enterprise brand HPE posting a small $1.3 million profit for 2016 while consumer label HP copped a small loss.

Have a great day!

