5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Still wondering what is involved in Elon Musk’s energy plan for Australia? Mike Cannon-Brookes has laid it out for you. Speaking to the ABC’s Radio National program the Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO has explained what is wrong with South Australia’s energy problem and Musk’s plan to fix it.

2. A passenger on a flight from Beijing to Melbourne suffered burns to her face from battery-powered headphones. Following the incident the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has put out a safety warning of the risks of using technology that requires batteries during air travel. Read more here.

3. We have a graph to show you how dependent Apple is on the iPhone. In case you’re wondering the iPhone now generates almost 60% of Apple’s revenue.

Product contributions to Apple’s revenue. (Source: CB Insights)

4. Optus is telling customers that NBN is to blame for its tight migration deadline. It comes after the telco has been threatening to cut off cable customers’ phones and broadband within weeks rather sticking to the 18-month switchover commitment. The Sydney Morning Herald has more.

5. Sydney has fallen back one spot to 17th in an authoritative ranking of the world’s best cities for startups, despite a year that saw record levels of venture funding raised and innovation moving to the centre of the political agenda.

Read more about the top dogs in the Startup Genome report here.

