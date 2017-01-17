5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here are the must-read tech stories for Tuesday.

1. Amazon’s grocery service is coming to Australia. Despite the US retail giant staying quiet about its Australian plans, Business Insider has found multiple job openings for Brisbane advertised specifically for AmazonFresh. Read more on the new threat to Woolworths and Coles’ cosy duopoly.

2. Australian politicians and judges are among the victims in Yahoo’s security breach. Private details for people like social services minister Christian Porter, shadow treasurer Chris Bowen, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews, Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, opposition health spokesperson Catherine King and Liberal senator Cory Bernardi are among the one billion records stolen by hackers. Read more.

3. Showpo is suing rival Black Swallow for allegedly stealing its customer database through a former employee. The AFR reports Jane Lu’s prominent online fashion business has started legal action, accusing ex-staffer Melissa Aroutunian of downloading the entire client list to hand over to Black Swallow. Showpo’s customers then allegedly started receiving unsolicited marketing emails from Black Swallow.

4. NBN has released the details of Qantas’ satellite connection for its new high-speed in-flight wifi. iTnews reports a nine-month proof-of-concept will start in February, with speeds limited to 20Mbps for the trial on specific flight routes. Qantas is aiming for a service that will allow passengers to go beyond emails and social media, but to watch streaming video.

5. H2Ocean is still alive. Startup Smart reports that prominent startup backers Toby and Ben Heap are still optimistic about getting their retail seed investment fund back up, after the initial raise late last year fell short of the mark.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.