5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Telstra has explained how it will spend $3 billion to prevent the sorts of outages and customer angst it has experienced multiple times this year. The company told investors today that it will get back to focusing on its core businesses.

2. A startup accelerator created especially for indigenous Australians has launched. Barayamal claims to be the first accelerator of its kind, reports Silicon Paddock, and will run intensive 2-week mentoring programs rather than the more conventional 12 weeks.

3. A startup CEO has resigned after threatening to kill incoming president Donald Trump. Matt Harrigan has stepped down as the boss of network threat detection provider PacketSled after his profanity-laden comments on Facebook earlier this week.

4. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are scrambling to stop offshore firms from selling their customer data. Fairfax Media reports that corrupt call centre staffers have leaked the info to companies that onsell the data to anyone who is willing to pay — with higher rates charged for politicians, police or celebrities.

5. Australian competition regulator ACCC has asked the federal court to fine Valve $3 million. The demand comes after the American software marketplace was found to have violated Australian consumer law on refunds, reports sister publication Kotaku.

