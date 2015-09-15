5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Malcolm Turnbull/ Facebook.

1. #ICYMI we have a new prime minister, so we asked Australia’s tech leaders what they think about that. While many feel inspired by Turnbull’s communications-focused background, others are cautious to count their chickens before they hatch. Catch all their thoughts here.

2. “Disruption is our friend”. The new PM and former communications minister dropped the tech industry buzzword in his victory speech last night to describe Australia’s future.

“The Australia of the future has to be a nation that is agile, that is innovative, that is creative. We can’t be defensive, we can’t future-proof ourselves,” he said. “We have to recognise that the disruption that we see driven by technology, the volatility in change is our friend if we are agile and smart enough to take advantage of it.”

3. Blackbird Ventures has raised $200 million to invest in Australian businesses only. Backed by First State Super, which has tipped in $110 million, Hostplus Super and 96 local tech entrepreneurs including Mike Cannon-­Brookes and Scott Farquhar of Atlassian, the fund is bigger than AirTree Ventures which has $60 million. Read more here.

4. Local Measure has set up a global advisory board to support its international takeover plans. In 12 months, the start-up has doubled employee headcount, tripled revenue, opened three new international offices and grown its global client base to include Virgin Hotels, SFMOMA, Dubai Tourism, Accor. Now it has brought on a board comprised of senior technology and business leaders to help guide it plan to move into the US. More here.

5. Desperate Australian scientists have turned to crowdfunding to continue their research. The Mopra telescope, at Siding Spring Observatory in New South Wales, is a frontline facility that is in imminent danger of closure despite a growing record of achievement and productivity. Read more about it here.

