5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

CBA boss Ian Narev. Photo: supplied.

It’s Monday. Let’s get into it.

1. There’s a payments war brewing in Australia as the big four banks try to block Apple. There’s a report in the AFR this morning that negotiations have slowed between the institutions and Apple as the tech company tries to strike a deal to launch Apple Pay Down Under. A lot of it has to do with the banks trying to protect the $2 billion they earn a year from merchant interchange fees. There’s more here.

2. Name and shame. That’s what the Senate inquiry into multibillion corporate tax avoidance will recommend when it tables its report to parliament later today. The proposal would see the Australian Tax Office disclose all tax avoidance settlements which exceed a $100 million threshold. The senate has been looking at companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft and is proposing companies based in Australia would be required to make annual disclosures of the tax paid, their Australian revenues and tax deductions and other government write-offs taken. Chaired by Labor Senator Sam Dastayari estimated that the tax foregone in the ten years to 2013 was $80 billion. It’s expected to group will make at least 18 recommendations today. There’s more here.

3. Australia’s largest startup ecosystems in two maps. Bluechilli has just released its Startrail maps for 2015 which visualises what the startup networks in Sydney and Melbourne look like. You can see them both here.

4. The NBN rural roll-out of high speed broadband will begin on October 1 and will connect to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in regional and remote areas. So far, NBN Co has connected more than 95,000 homes and businesses in NSW to the high-speed network as part of its metropolitan rollout across western Sydney suburbs such as Homebush, Lidcome and Penrith. It’s estimated the network will reach 1.9 million homes and businesses nationwide by mid-2016. More here.

5. Australian surgeons have 3D printed a titanium implant for a spinal operation which has helped a New South Wales woman with chronic back pain. The operation was the first of its kind in Australia and one of the first in the world. Being able to 3D print the implant means it could be completely moulded and customised for the patient. There’s more here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

