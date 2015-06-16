5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty.

1. Facebook has announced a ranking change for your news feed. It’s now not just about likes and shares. They’re also watching how long you spend reading something to figure out what matters to you. Catch up on the details here – and don’t forget to share.

2. Kiwi data compression company NexGen is planning a reverse ASX listing. The two-year-old business is using the team behind last year’s Ziptel listing from Western Australia to get on the board in Australia, pinning its hopes on subscription software for smartphones that will compress data by up to 30% and send it up to 300% faster. More on that here.

3. LinkedIn is creating a revolution in university rankings.. While the Abbott government is building QILT – Quality Indicators for Teaching and Learning – so you can compare universities based on the workplace success of graduates, LinkedIn has created its own tertiary education rankings system, based on its members. It’s in the US, UK and Canada, and while an Australian launch has yet to be announced, it seems inevitable. The AFR has the details here.

4. Remember Yo? That annoying smartphone app – this decade’s Crazy Frog – is back 12 months after topping the app store charts. Yo 2.0, which lets users send photos to each other, including in group chats, sounds a bit like Snapchat, but read up and decide whether you’ll be downloading it.

5. Westpac takes 11% stake in cyber security firm QuintessenceLabs. The Canberra-based company founded by quantum physics expert Dr Vikram Sharma will be the cornerstone of the bank’s encryption system, with Westpac looking at raising its stake to 16% down the track. Details on the deal are here.

BONUS ITEM: Minecraft fan? Then check out the awesomeness of Microsoft’s Hololens, its augmented reality headset, and how the game would play out in 3D. Want. Bad.

