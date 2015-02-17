5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie. Image: Supplied.

1. Oneflare has bought Word Of Mouth Online in a deal understood to be worth seven figures. Launched four years ago, Oneflare now has more than 60,000 businesses in Australia using the platform and late last year secured a $1 million investment to fund international expansion.

2. Don’t ask Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes to invest in a reverse takeover. He almost always thinks it’s a bad idea. There have been dozens of small cap tech companies reversing onto the ASX via listed mining shells over the past 12 months. It’s a trend which has worried some of Australia’s tech investing elite. Atlassian is expected to IPO in the US some time this year – a move which will also benefit a bunch of Atlassian employees with options and has some saying could generate a wave of angel investors in Australia. Cannon-Brookes could be warning his own about how they invest their winnings. We’ve asked him and will let you know if we hear anything.

Backdoor listing a tech company on the ASX is almost always a bad idea, a sign they couldn't raise real capital. Investors should avoid. — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) February 16, 2015

3. SEEK stocks are getting destroyed after half year results failed to impress the market. On the face of it SEEK posted a record profit of $182.8 million, up 64%, but when an accounting gain from an acquisition is taken away net profit falls to $94.1 million – below analyst expectations. More here.

4. Freelancer posted an NPAT loss of $1.5 million for FY14 but its user growth is going gang busters and that’s pleased the market. More here.

5. Payments-tech companies like PayPal and Square are moving into lending and disrupting banks in the US. In Australia Tyro boss Jost Stollmann said FinTech is at a crossroads and the regulator needs to step in to level the playing field and ensure startups don’t move into the “shadow space”. More here.

