5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Matthew Stockman/ Getty.

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. Venturecrowd is looking to go international. The crowdfunding platform has partnered with Kentgrove Capital to make it possible to invest in Israeli startups. Soon investment will flow the other way as well. Harry Tucker has more.

2. Atlassian has partnered with Uber. As part of efforts to build more services into its chat client Hipchat, Atlassian has integrated Uber into the service. Its part of a greater battle between chat programs to offer more functionality.

3. The founder of Surfstitch quit investment banking to work in a garage. Surfstitch has recently bought several other startups, moved into the content business and now has a market capitalisation of $500 million. But it all started in a garage in 2007.

4. Here’s more proof that fintech is exploding. Finance apps now account for 3% of all apps on the Apple store and 1% on the Google Play store. This means 450 million finance apps were downloaded on ios in the last year alone.

5. The NBN is boosting download limits for rural customers. Improvements in satellite and fixed wireless services mean data limits will be raised to 75GB per month. Families will also get an extra 50GB for every student undertaking distance education.

Have a great day! You can catch me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.