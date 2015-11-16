5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Airtasker now does gift cards. Airtasker, Australia’s largest online marketplace for tasks, has partnered with three of country’s biggest retailers — Coles, Woolworths and BIG W — to bring customers Airtasker Gift Cards which can go towards almost any task, from everyday chores to queuing up tickets.

2. Almost half of Aussie retailers expect online sales to make up more than 6% of the Christmas total. According to Deloitte, Australian retailers are starting to invest in online as a response to an ever more demanding consumer.

“Far from being digital dinosaurs, Australian consumers are actually highly connected when it comes to the use of digital whether it is for researching a product, comparing prices and checking availability or purchasing with click and collect.”

Read more here.

3. Are you a newly developed Aussie startup? Here’s how to make the most of Australia’s natural advantages in global business. Yes, there’s a tyranny of distance, the timezone can problematic, and there’s a small and thinly-spread population but Australia has a great other advantages, like a good educational system, a multicultural society, and good relations with the rest of the world. Business Insider’s Josh Nicholas has more.

4. The owner of Viber has created a $140 million fund to invest in financial technology companies around the world. The company will initially concentrate the fund in traditional fintech centres like London, New York and Berlin. However, it has plans to expand further, potentially to cities like Sydney.

5. Atlassian says Australian Technology Park deal is ‘a huge missed opportunity’. Following the NSW’s government decision to sell the 14 hectare site to a consortium led by developer Mirvac and the Commonwealth Bank in a deal worth $263 million, Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar says local tech companies don’t have a Plan B. “This was not about Atlassian, this was about Australia. We’re really back to the drawing board. This has really knocked us for six,” he says.

BONUS ITEM: Netflix is now in one million homes across Australia. Netflix has cracked one million subscribers and is now reaching 2.6 million people in Australia just eight months after entering the market.

By comparison, Stan, the local rival, has hit 450,000 subscribers. Woah.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.